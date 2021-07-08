Vaccinating children not the priority, but could happen by year-end, says FDA chief Domingo

(Eagle News) – The vaccination of children and teenagers could happen by the end of the year, since the priority right now is the vaccination of priority groups such as health workers, the elderly, and those with comorbidities.

This was according to Philippine Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Director General Undersecretary Eric Domingo in an interview by the Eagle News Service program, Balitalakayan.

“Dito naman kasi sa atin, nasa huling priority ang vaccination ng mga bata (The vaccination of the children is the last priority). Inuuna pa rin ang mga matatanda at may comorbidities (We will be prioritizing the elderly and those with comorbidities),” he said

during the interview on Thursday, July 8.

“Hindi naman natin ini-expect na magbabakuna na agad ng mga bata (We are not expecting that we would be vaccinating children anytime soon),” he said, adding that the vaccination of children could happen by the end of the year if ever.

Domingo said that they want to be very careful in studying the data concerning the vaccination of children, since this is a very delicate matter.

Initial data from the clinical trial data from the use of Sinovac vaccine, CoronaVac, in China has already been submitted to the country’s vaccine experts who are now closely studying these.

The study could last around two to three weeks since the Philippine vaccine experts would also ask questions from the vaccine manufacturer Sinovac.

So far, only China has approved emergency use of its vaccine from Sinovac for children aged three years and above. No other country is vaccinating children against COVID-19 yet, noted Domingo.

Currently, only Pfizer has an EUA extended for those aged 12 years old and above.

(Eagle News Service)