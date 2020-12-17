Agila Pilipinas

Two 4.1-magnitude quakes hit Davao region early Thursday, December 17

(Eagle News) — Two 4.1-magnitude quakes hit the Davao region early Thursday, December 17.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the first quake hit  15 kilometers southwest of Sarangani, Davao Occidental at 4:51 a.m.

The quake, which had a depth of 12 kilometers, was an aftershock of the 6.2-magnitude earthquake that hit the area on Wednesday, December 17.

The second earthquake, PHIVOLCS said, took place at 112 kilometers southeast of Governor Generoso in Davao Oriental.

It had a depth of 24 kilometers.

Both quakes were tectonic in origin.

No damage to property nor aftershocks were reported.

