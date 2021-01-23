Tuguegarao City mayor tests positive for COVID-19

(Eagle News) — The mayor of Tuguegarao City has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Tuguegarao City Information Office said Mayor Jefferson Soriano was fetched from city hall by an ambulance on Friday, Jan. 23, to be brought to the isolation unit of the People’s General Hospital after his swab test results.

The post said Soriano, his security aide and his driver took the swab test the day before.

Earlier, the post said Soriano’s office was on lockdown.

Citing a radio interview, the post said Soriano–or patient CV6608 –would work from the hospital room.

He is so far asymptomatic.

The local government advised those who had close contact with the mayor to inform the LGU by texting or calling the following numbers: 0916 619 5320 and 0917 578 1029.

“Muling pinapaalalahan ang lahat na mag doble ingat at sumunod sa mga minimum health standards at iwasan ang paglabas sa pampublikong lugar,” it said.