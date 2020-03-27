Trough of LPA affects S. Mindanao

Easterlies affecting Mindanao, too

(Eagle News)–The trough of a low pressure area is affecting Southern Mindanao today.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the easterlies are also affecting the rest of Mindanao.

As a result, PAGASA said Davao Region, the province of Sarangani and South Cotabato will experience cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms due to the trough.

The rest of Mindanao, PAGASA said, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to easterlies.

Light to moderate winds, PAGASA said, will prevail, with slight to moderate seas.