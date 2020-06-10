Total COVID-19 cases in Cebu City close to 3,000 as more than 100 new cases added daily since June 7

(Eagle News) – The Cebu City Health Department reported 2,988 total COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday, June 9, as more than 100 cases each day were reported in the city for the past three days.

The new confirmed cases on Tuesday, June 9, were 106. There was also one virus fatality reported bringing the total COVID-19 deaths in the city to 33.

The previous day, on Monday, June 8, the new cases added were 127. On Sunday, June 7, the new cases added were even more, at 138.

Based on this data, more than 100 new cases were being added each day in Cebu City for the past three days, or since June 7.

On June 6, the new cases added were just 36.

At least 56 negative cases or recoveries were also reported in Cebu City as of Monday, June 8, while more negative cases were reported at 83 on Tuesday, June 9, bringing total negative cases there at 1,710

