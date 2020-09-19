Thunderstorm advisory raised over parts of Zambales, other areas

(Eagle News)–A thunderstorm advisory has been raised over parts of Zambales and other areas.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said moderate to heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds are also expected over Bulacan, Cavite, Batangas, and Rizal within the next two hours.

The same conditions are also expected over Albay (Rapu-rapu) and Sorsogon (Sorsogon City, Prieto Diaz, Gubat, Barcelona, Bulusan, Casiguran).

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impacts associated with these hazards which include flash floods and landslides,” PAGASA said.