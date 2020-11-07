Thunderstorm advisory raised over parts of Visayas

(Eagle News)–A thunderstorm advisory has been raised over parts of Visayas.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said light to moderate with occasional heavy rains are expected over Bohol, the rest of Negros Island and Siquijor within two to three hours.

These conditions are being experienced in Eastern Samar, Samar, Biliran, Leyte, Southern Leyte, Cebu, and the northern portion of Negros Island.

“The public and the disaster risk reduction and management council concerned are advised to monitor the weather condition and watch for the next advisory to be issued,” PAGASA said.