Thunderstorm advisory raised over parts of S. Luzon

Cloudy skies, scattered rainshowers expected over Visayas, Palawan, Occidental Mindoro

(Eagle News) — A thunderstorm advisory has been raised over parts of Southern Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said moderate to heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds are being experienced in Camarines Sur (Iriga City, Baao).

The same conditions, PAGASA said, are being experienced in Masbate (Aroroy) and Marinduque (Santa Cruz).

Visayas, Palawan, and Occidental Mindoro, PAGASA said, will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers due to the trough of a low pressure area.

Light to moderate winds, PAGASA said, will prevail over the entire Visayas and Occidental Mindoro.

PAGASA said these areas will have slight to moderate seas.