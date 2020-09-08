Thunderstorm advisory raised over parts of N. Luzon

(Eagle News)–A thunderstorm advisory has been raised over parts of Northern Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said light to moderate rainshowers with lightning and strong winds are being experienced over Abra (Boliney, Bucloc and Lagangilang), Apayao (Calanasan), Ilocos Nortd (Adams), and Kalinga (Balbalan).

PAGASA said these may persist within one to two hours and may affect nearby areas.

Moderate to heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds are also expected over Nueva Vizcaya (Dupax del Sur) within 30 minutes to an hour.

PAGASA said these conditions are being experienced over Dupax del Norte and Bambang, and may persist within one to two hours.

They may also affect nearby areas.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impacts associated with these hazards,” PAGASA said.