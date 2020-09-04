Thunderstorm advisory raised over parts of N. Luzon

(Eagle News)–A thunderstorm advisory has been raised over parts of Northern Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said moderate to occasionally heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds are expected over Apayao (Conner, Flora, Kabugao and Santa Marcela), and Isabela (Cabagan, SanPablo and Tumauini) within 30 minutes to an hour.

Meanwhile, moderate to occasionally heavy rainshowers are being experienced in Luna and Pudtol in Apayao, Cagayan (Baggao and Peñablanca), and Isabela (Divilacan, Ilagan City and Maconacon).

Moderate to heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds are also being experienced over Aurora ( portion of Casiguran), Quirino (portions of Nagtipunan), Nueva Vizcaya (portions of Dupax del Norte and Kasibu), and Isabela (Dinapigue, Palanan).

PAGASA said these may persist within one to two hours and may affect nearby areas.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impacts associated with these hazards which include flash floods and landslides,” PAGASA said.