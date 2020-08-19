Thunderstorm advisory raised over parts of N. Luzon

(Eagle News) — A thunderstorm advisory has been hoisted over parts of Northern Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said moderate to heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds are expected over Pangasinan (Angadanan), and in Quirino (Aglipay) and Aurora (Dipaculao, Dilasag and Casiguran) within 30 minutes to an hour.

PAGASA said this was due to thunderstorms.

These conditions, the weather bureau said, are being experienced over Aurora (Dinalungan), Isabela (Dinapigue, San Mariano, San Guillermo, Echague, Jones, San Agustin and Benito Soliven), Quirino (Maddela and Nagtipunan) and Nueva Vizcaya (Dupax del Sur and Dupax del Norte).

Moderate to heavy rain showers with lightning and strong winds are also being experienced over portions of Pangasinan (Dasol, Infanta, Mabini, Agno, Natividad, San Quintin, Sison, San Fabian).

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impacts associated with these hazards,” PAGASA said.

It added that residents of mountain slopes should also be wary of possible landslides mudslides, rock slides and flashfloods.