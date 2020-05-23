Thunderstorm advisory raised over parts of Mindanao

(Eagle News)–A thunderstorm advisory has been hoisted over parts of Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said moderate to heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds are expected over Bukidnon (Talakag), Lanao del Sur (Bubong, Maguing), Agusan del Norte (RT Romualdez, Cabadbaran), Butuan, Davao Occidental (Jose Abad Santos), Sarangani (Glan, Malapatan, Malungon), General Santos, South Cotabato (Polomolok), and Misamis Oriental (Salay, Lagonglong, Binuangan, Sugbongcogon).

PAGASA said these are expected within one to two hours.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impact associated with these hazards which include flash floods and landslides,” PAGASA said.