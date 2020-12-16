Thunderstorm advisory raised over parts of Mindanao, N. Luzon

(Eagle News) — A thunderstorm advisory has been raised over parts of Mindanao and Northern Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said moderate to heavy rainshowers with possible lightning and strong winds are expected over portions of Camiguin, Davao del Norte, and Davao del Sur within the next one to two hours.

These conditions, PAGASA said, are being experienced in Surigao del Norte (Siargao, Socorro, Claver), Dinagat Islands, Agusan del Norte (Cabadbaran, Romualdez), Agusan del Sur (Sibagat, Bayugan), and Surigao del Sur (Cantilan, Madrid).

PAGASA said these may persist within one to two hours and may affect nearby areas.

In Northern Luzon, PAGASA said light to moderate to at times heavy rains are being experienced over Isabela (Dinapigue) and Aurora (Dilasag and Casiguran).

A rainfall advisory has also been raised over Nueva Vizcaya (Kayapa) and Ifugao (Tinoc), with light to moderate rains being experienced.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impacts associated with these hazards,” PAGASA said.