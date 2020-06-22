Thunderstorm advisory raised over parts of Mindanao

(Eagle News)–A thunderstorm advisory has been hoisted over parts of Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said moderate to heavy rainshowers with possible lightning and strong winds are expected over portions of Davao de Oro (Compostela, New Bataan, Monkayo), Agusan del Sur (Bunawan, Rosario, San Francisco), Surigao del Sur (Tagbina, Barobo), Agusan del Norte (Cabadbaran, Magallanes, R.T. Romualdez, Butuan), Lanao del Sur (Bubong, Maguing, Tagoloan II, Kapai, Marawi), and Lanao del Norte (Baloi, Pantar).

PAGASA said these conditions, brought about by thunderstorms, are also expected in Sulu, Davao Occidental (Jose Abad Santos), Sarangani (Glan, Malapatan, Kiamba), South Cotabato (General Santos) and Zamboanga del Norte (Piñan, Polanco, Dipolog) within the next one to two hours.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impact associated with these hazards which include flash floods and landslides,” PAGASA said.

The weather bureau earlier said an Intertropical Convergence Zone is affecting Mindanao, bringing cloudy skies and rainshowers to parts of the island group and other areas.