Thunderstorm advisory raised over parts of Mindanao

(Eagle News) — A thunderstorm advisory has been raised over parts of Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said moderate to at times heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds are expected over portions of Davao del Norte, Davao del Sur, Lanao del Norte, Sarangani, Maguindanao and Basilan.

PAGASA said these conditions were expected in one to two hours.

These conditions, the weather bureau said, are being experienced in portions of Misamis Oriental (Gingoog, Claveria), Davao Oriental (Mati, Gov. Generoso, San Isidro), and Davao Occidental (Sarangani Island, Jose Abad Santos, Don Marcelino).

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impact associated with these hazards which include flash floods and landslides,” PAGASA said.