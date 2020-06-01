Thunderstorm advisory raised over parts of Mindanao

(Eagle News)–A thunderstorm advisory has been hoisted over parts of Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said moderate to occasionally heavy rainshowers with possible lightning and strong winds are expected over portions of General Santos City, Lake Sebu in South Cotabato; Kiamba, Maasim, Maitum, Alabel, Malungon in Sarangani; Palimbang, Sen Ninoy Aquino, Lutayan in Sultan Kudarat; Tagoloan II, Kapai, Bubong, Marogong in Lanao del Sur; and in Munai, Tangcal, Tubod in Lanao del Norte.

PAGASA said the same conditions are expected in Manukan, Jose Dalman, Liloy, Labason, Tampilisan in Zamboanga del Norte; Siay, Kabasalan in Zamboanga Sibugay; Laak, Monkayo, Montevista, Pantukan, Mabini in Davao de Oro; and in Claveria, Balingasag, Lagonglong in Misamis Oriental; and in Bukidnon within one to two hours.

PAGASA said these conditions are being experienced in portions of Zamboanga City and Basilan.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impacts associated with these hazards which include flashfloods and landslides,” PAGASA said.

Keep monitoring for updates.