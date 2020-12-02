Thunderstorm advisory raised over parts of Mindanao

Parts of Visayas under rainfall advisory

(Eagle News) — A thunderstorm advisory has been raised over parts of Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said moderate to at times heavy rains with lightning and strong winds are expected over portions of Sultan Kudarat, Zamboana del Sur and Basilan within the next one to two hours.

PAGASA said these conditions are being experienced in Zamboanga del Norte (Gutalac, Labason, Liloy, Salug, Sindangan) and may affect nearby areas.

Meanwhile, a rainfall advisory is in effect over parts of Visayas.

PAGASA said light to moderate with occasional heavy rains are affecting Central Cebu, Camotes Island, Asturias, Tuburan, Catmon and Carmen).

The weather bureau said these may continue for two to three hours.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impact associated with these hazards which include flash floods and landslides,” PAGASA said.