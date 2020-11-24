Thunderstorm advisory raised over parts of Mindanao

(Eagle News) –A thunderstorm advisory has been raised over parts of Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said moderate to heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds are expected over portions of Surigao del Sur, Agusan del Sur and Davao City within the next one to two hours.

PAGASA said these were due to localized thunderstorms.

These conditions, the weather bureau said, are being experienced in Camiguin, Davao Oriental, Davao de Oro, Davao del Norte (Panabo City, Samal City), Basilan and Sulu.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impact associated with these hazards which include flash floods and landslides,” PAGASA said.