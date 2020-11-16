Thunderstorm advisory raised over parts of Mindanao

(Eagle News)–A thunderstorm advisory has been raised over parts of Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said moderate to heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds s are expected to affect portions of Davao Oriental and Davao de Oro within the next 30 minutes to two hours.

PAGASA said these were due to thunderstorms.

The same conditions are being experienced over Surigao del Sur (Cortes, Tandag, Bayabas, Cagwait, San Agustin) and may affect nearby areas.

PAGASA said these may persist within 30 minutes to two hours.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impact associated with these hazards which include flash floods and landslides,” PAGASA said.