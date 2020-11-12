Thunderstorm advisory raised over parts of Mindanao

(Eagle News)-A thunderstorm advisory has been raised over parts of Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said moderate to heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds are expected over portions of Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, and Davao Occidental within the next one to two hours.

PAGASA said these were due to thunderstorms.

These conditions are being experienced in Siargao Island, Davao Oriental (Mati City, Gov. Generoso) and may affect nearby areas.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impact associated with these hazards which include flash floods and landslides,” PAGASA said.

So far, Typhoon “Ulysses” has weakened and is in the vicinity of Nueva Ecija.

Several areas including Metro Manila, however, remain under Signal No. 3 as the typhoon continued to bring heavy rains and strong winds on Thursday.