Thunderstorm advisory raised over parts of Mindanao

(Eagle News)–A thunderstorm advisory has been raised over parts of Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said moderate to occasional heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds are expected over portions of Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, Zamboanga City, and Basilan within the next one to two hours.

PAGASA said these were due to thunderstorms.

These conditions are being experienced in Tawi Tawi and may affect nearby areas, the weather bureau said.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impact associated with these hazards which include flash floods and landslides,” PAGASA added.