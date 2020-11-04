Thunderstorm advisory raised over parts of Mindanao

(Eagle News)–A thunderstorm advisory has been raised over parts of Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said moderate to heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds are expected over portions of Bukidnon and Siargao Island.

PAGASA said this was due to localized thunderstorms.

These conditions, PAGASA said, are being experienced in Surigao del Sur (San Miguel, Cagwait), Agusan del Sur (Esperanza), Davao de Oro (Maragusan, Pantukan), Davao Oriental (Caraga, Manay, Tarragona, MatiCity), North Cotabato (Almada, Banisilan), and Maguindanao (Buldon).

PAGASA said these may affect nearby areas which may persist within one to two hours.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impact associated with these hazards which include flash floods and landslides,” PAGASA said.