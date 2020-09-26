Thunderstorm advisory raised over parts of Mindanao

Cloudy skies, rainshowers expected over parts of N. Luzon

(Eagle News)–A thunderstorm advisory has been raised over parts of Mindanao, while cloudy skies with rains are expected in Northern Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said moderate to heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds are expected over portions of Surigao del Sur, Davao de Oro, and Zamboanga del Sur.

PAGASA said these are expected within the next one to two hours.

These conditions are being experienced in portions of Davao Oriental as well, the weather bureau said.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impact associated with these hazards which include flash floods and landslides,” PAGASA said

Meanwhile, in Northern Luzon, PAGASA said cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms are expected over the provinces of Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Benguet, Abra, Apayao, Kalinga, Ifugao, Mt. Province, Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino and Aurora due to the low pressure area 405 kilometers east of Tuguegarao.