Thunderstorm advisory raised over parts of Mindanao

(Eagle News)–A thunderstorm advisory has been raised over parts of Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said moderate to heavy rainshowers with possible lightning and strong winds are expected over portions of Lanao del Sur, Davao de Oro (Maco, Compostela), Surigao del Norte (Siargao Island), South Cotabato (Banga, Surallah), and Agusan del Sur (Sibagat), within the next one to two hours.

PAGASA said these were due to thunderstorms.

These conditions, PAGASA said, are being experienced in portions of Sarangani (Malungon, Alabel, Maitum).

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impacts associated with these hazards which include flash floods and landslides,” PAGASA said.