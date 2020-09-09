Thunderstorm advisory raised over parts of Mindanao

(Eagle News)–A thunderstorm advisory has been raised over parts of Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said moderate to heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds are expected over portions of Agusan del Sur within the next one to two hours.

PAGASA said these were due to localized thunderstorms.

These conditions, PAGASA said, are being experienced in portions of Camiguin, Surigao del Sur (Cortes, Tandag, Cagwait, Marihatag, San Agustin), Davao Occidental (Sarangani Island, Jose Abad Santos, Don Marcelino), and Sarangani (Glan, Malapatan).

The weather bureau said these may affect nearby areas which may persist within one to two hours.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impact associated with these hazards which include flash floods and landslides,” PAGASA said.