Thunderstorm advisory raised over parts of Mindanao

(Eagle News) — A thunderstorm advisory has been raised over parts of Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said moderate to heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds are expected over portions of Lanao del Norte (Kapatagan, Sapad, Lala, Tubod, Salvador), Agusan del Sur (Sibagat, Bayugan, Esperanza, Rosario, Talacogon), North Cotabato (Magpet, Antipas), and South Cotabato (Lake Sebu, T’Boli, Polomolok) within the next one to two hours.

These conditions, PAGASA said, are being experienced in Misamis Oriental (Gingoog, Claveria), Bukidnon (Malitbog, Impasug-ong, Manolo Fortich, Malaybalay), Davao Occidental (Don Marcelino, Malita, Sta. Maria), Sultan Kudarat (Sen Ninoy Aquino, Kalamansig), Misamis Occidental, Zamboanga del Norte (Mutia, Sergio Osmena Sr., Siayan, Leon B. Postigo), and Zamboanga del Sur (Dumingag, Josefina).

PAGASA said these may affect nearby areas.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impact associated with these hazards which include flash floods and landslides,” PAGASA said.