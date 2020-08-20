Thunderstorm advisory raised over parts of Mindanao

(Eagle News) — A thunderstorm advisory has been hoisted over parts of Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said moderate to heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds are expected over portions of North Cotabato and South Cotabato within the next one to two hours.

PAGASA said these conditions were due to thunderstorms.

According to the weather bureau, the same conditions are being experienced in Misamis Oriental (Claveria, Gingoog),Bukidnon (Manolo Fortich, Talakag, Impasug-ong), Agusan del Sur (Sibagat, Bayugan, Esperanza, San Luis), Agusan del Norte (Las Nieves, Cabadbaran, Tubay, Santiago, Magallanes), and Sarangani (Palimbang).

PAGASA said these conditions may also affect nearby areas.