Thunderstorm advisory raised over parts of Luzon

(Eagle News)–A thunderstorm advisory has been raised over parts of Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said moderate to heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds are being experiences over Albay (3rd district), Camarines Sur, Camarines Norte, Sorsogon (Donsol, Pilar, Castilla), Masbate, Oriental Mindoro (Victoria, Naujan, Socorro, Puerto Galera, San Teodoro, Bongabong), Northern Samar (1st District) and Romblon.

PAGASA said these may persist within one to two hours and may affect nearby areas.

Moderate to occasionally heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds are experienced in Abra (Boliney, Bucloc, Daguioman, Licuan-Baay and Tubo), portion of Apayao (Conner, Flora, Kabugao and Pudtol), Cagayan (Baggao), Ilocos Norte (Piddig), Isabela (IlaganCity and San Pablo), and portions of Kalinga (Lubuagan, Rizal and Tabuk).

In San Mariano, Isabela, PAGASA said light to moderate to at times heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds due to thunderstorms are also being experienced.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impacts associated with these hazards which include flash floods and landslides,” PAGASA said.