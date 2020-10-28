Thunderstorm advisory raised over parts of Luzon, Mindanao

(Eagle News)–A thunderstorm advisory has been raised over parts of Mindanao and Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said moderate to heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds are expected over portions of Bukidnon, Lanao del Norte, North Cotabato, and South Cotabato within the next one to two hours.

PAGASA said this was due to thunderstorms.

These conditions, the weather bureau said, are being experienced in Dinagat Islands, Siargao Island, Davao Oriental, Davao de Oro, Davao del Norte, Davao City, Davao del Sur, Davao Occidental (Santa Maria, Malita), and Maguindanao(Datu Blah T. Sinsuat, Upi).

In Luzon, PAGASA said moderate to heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds are being experienced over Aurora (Casiguran) Isabela (San Agustin) and Quirino (Nagtipunan and Maddela).

Meanwhile, light to moderate rains are being experienced overNueva Vizcaya (Alfonso Castañeda, Dupax del Sur and Dupax del Norte) and Isabela (Echague and Dinapigue).

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impact associated with these hazards which include flash floods and landslides,” PAGASA said.