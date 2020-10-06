Thunderstorm advisory raised over parts of Luzon, Mindanao

(Eagle News) — A thunderstorm advisory has been raised over parts of Luzon and Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said moderate to heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds are being experienced over Albay (Guinobatan, Ligao City, Oas, Libon, Polangui),Oriental Mindoro (Socorro, Victoria) and Masbate (Aroroy).

PAGASA said these may persist within one to two hours and may affect nearby areas.

Moderate to heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds are also being experienced in Davao Oriental (Caraga, Manay, Cateel, Baganga), Davao de Oro (Compostela, New Bataan), Davao del Norte (Maco, Mawab, Tagum, Panabo, Braulio E. Dujali) Davao City, and Tawi tawi.

PAGASA said these conditions are expected over portions of Maguindanao and North Cotabato.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impact associated with these hazards which include flash floods and landslides,” PAGASA said.