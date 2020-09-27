Thunderstorm advisory raised over parts of Luzon

(Eagle News)–A thunderstorm advisory has been raised over parts of Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said moderate to occasionally heavy rains are expected over Apayao (Flora and Pudtol), and Cagayan (Abulug and Pamplona) within 30 minutes to an hour.

Moderate to heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds are also expected over Quezon, Laguna, Rizal, Cavite, and Batangas within the next two hours.

Moderate to occasionally heavy rains are so far being experienced over Luna and Santa Marcela, also in Apayao.

PAGASA said these may persist for one to two hours.

Moderate to heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds are also being experienced over Masbate (Aroroy, Mandaon, Milagros), and Sorsogon (Magallanes).

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impacts associated with these hazards which include flash floods and landslides,” PAGASA said.