Thunderstorm advisory raised over N. Samar, other parts of PHL

(Eagle News) — A thunderstorm advisory has been raised over parts of the country today.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical and Services Administration said moderate to heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds are being experienced over Northern Samar and in Masbate (Milagros and Balud).

In Northern Luzon, PAGASA said moderate to heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds are also being experienced in Aurora (portions of Casiguran and Dilasag), Quirino (portions of Nagtipunan and Maddela), Nueva Vizcaya (portions of Dupax del Norte and Kasibu) and in portions of Isabela (San Agustin and Echague).

Light to moderate rains, on the other hand, are being experienced over Dinapigue and San Guillermo, also in Isabela.

The weather bureau said these conditions may persist within one to two hours and may affect nearby areas.