Thunderstorm advisory raised over N. Samar, other areas

(Eagle News)–A thunderstorm advisory has been raised over parts of the country.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said moderate to heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds are being experienced over northern Samar (Las Navas, Silvino Lobos, Catubig) which may persist within one to two hours.

In Mindanao, PAGASA said moderate to heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds are expected over portions of Siargao Island, Surigao del Sur, and Lanao del Sur.

These conditions, PAGASA said, are being experienced in Bukidnon (Talakag, Baungon, Libona), Socorro Island, Surigao del Norte (Claver, Tagana-an, Placer), Agusan del Norte (Kitcharao, Jabonga), and Sulu.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impact associated with these hazards which include flash floods and landslides,” PAGASA said.