Thunderstorm advisory raised over Masbate, Romblon

(Eagle News)–A thunderstorm advisory has been hoisted over Romblon and Masbate.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said moderate to heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds are so far being experienced in the two provinces due to localized thunderstorms.

PAGASA said these conditions may persist for hours and may affect nearby areas.

Earlier, PAGASA said cloudy skies and rainshowers are expected in the country due also to the Intertropical Convergence Zone.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impacts associated with these hazards,” the bureau said, as it urged the public to continue monitoring for updates.