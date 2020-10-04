Thunderstorm advisory raised over M. Manila, other areas

(Eagle News)–A thunderstorm advisory has been raised over Metro Manila and other areas.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said moderate to intense rainshowers with lightning and strong winds are also expected over Tarlac, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Batangas, Bataan, and Laguna within the next two hours.

These conditions are being experienced in Rizal (Antipolo, Tanay), Bulacan (Dona Remedios Trinidad), Cavite (Mendez, Alfonso, Amadeo, Silang), Zambales (Palauig, Iba, Masinloc), and Quezon (Macalelon, General Luna, Pitogo), PAGASA said.

The weather bureau said these may persist within two hours and may affect nearby areas.

Moderate to occasionally heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds, on the other hand, are expected over Isabela (Delfin Albano, Mallig, Quezon and Santo Tomas), Kalinga (Tanudan), and Mountain Province (Paracelis).

Moderate to occasionally heavy rainshowers are already being experienced in Apayao (Kabugao), Cagayan(Enrile, Piat, Rizal, Solana and Tuao), Isabela (Cabagan), and Kalinga (Pinukpuk, Rizal and Tabuk City), PAGASA said.

PAGASA said these were due to thunderstorms and may persist within 30 minutes to an hour.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impacts associated with these hazards which include flash floods and landslides,” the weather bureau said.