Thunderstorm advisory raised over M. Manila, other areas

(Eagle News) — A thunderstorm advisory has been hoisted over parts of Metro Manila and other areas.

Moderate to heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds are also being experienced in Cavite (Alfonso, Naic, Tanza, General Trias, Dasmarinas, Imus, Rosario, Noveleta, Kawit, Bacoor, Mendez), Bataan (Mariveles, Limay, Orion), Rizal (Cainta, Taytay, Antipolo, SanMateo), Zambales (San Antonio), and Quezon (San Francisco).

PAGASA said moderate to heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds are also being experienced in Sorsogon (Castilla, Sorsogon City), Albay (Manito, Legazpi City) and Camarines Sur (Lagonoy, Tinambac).

PAGASA said these may persist within one to two hours and may affect nearby areas.

Earlier, PAGASA said a low pressure area off Cagayan may develop into a tropical depression.

The southwest monsoon is also affecting Southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.