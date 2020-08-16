Thunderstorm advisory raised over M. Manila, other areas

(Eagle News)–A thunderstorm advisory has been raised over Metro Manila and other areas.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said moderate to heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds are also expected over Tarlac, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Bulacan, Laguna and Rizal within the next two hours.

These conditions, PAGASA said, are being experienced in Bataan (Orani, Samal, Abucay), Zambales (Subic, Castillejos), Quezon (Tayabas, Lucban, Sariaya, Candelaria), Batangas (Lipa, Padre Garcia, Rosario, Laurel), and Cavite (Tagaytay).

Moderate to heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds are also being experienced in Albay (Rapu-Rapu) Sorsogon (Sorsogon City, Castilla) Masbate (Baleno) Oriental Mindoro (Pinamalayan, Socorro, Victoria) and NorthernSamar (Catarman, Mondragon, San Roque, Lapinig).

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impacts associated with these hazards which include flashfloods and landslides,” PAGASA said.