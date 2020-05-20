Thunderstorm advisory raised over Cavite, other areas

(Eagle News)–A thunderstorm advisory has been hoisted over parts of Cavite and other areas.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said moderate to heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds are also expected over Nueva Ecija, Bulacan, Laguna, Batangas and Quezon within the next two hours.

PAGASA said these conditions are being experienced in Camiling, San Clemente, Mayantoc, Santa Ignacia, Bamban in Tarlac; Mabalacat, Floridablanca in Pampanga; Santa Cruz, Candelaria, Olongapo in Zambales; and in Dinalupihan, Hermosa, Orani, Samal, Balanga in Bataan.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impacts associated with these hazards which include flash floods and landslides,” PAGASA said.