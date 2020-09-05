Thunderstorm advisory raised over Cavite, other areas

Localized thunderstorms affecting N. Luzon

(Eagle News)–A thunderstorm advisory has been raised over Cavite and other areas.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said moderate to heavy rainshowers with strong winds are expected also over Batangas and Tarlac within the next two hours.

PAGASA said meanwhile, localized thunderstorms are affecting Northern Luzon.

As a result, partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers are expected over the provinces of Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Aurora, Benguet, Abra, Apayao, Kalinga, Ifugao, Mt. Province, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union and Pangasinan.

Light to strong winds will prevail over Northern Luzon and Aurora Province.

The coastal waters there, PAGASA said, will be slight to very rough.