Thunderstorm advisory raised over Bulacan, other areas

(Eagle News)–A thunderstorm advisory has been hoisted over Bulacan.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said moderate to heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds are also expected over Nueva Ecija and Zambales within the next two hours.

These conditions are being experienced in Cavite (Magallanes), Batangas (Nasugbu, Talisay, Tanauan, Balayan), and Tarlac(San Jose, Tarlac City, Camiling), PAGASA said.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impacts associated with these hazards which include flash floods and landslides,” it added.

Earlier, PAGASA said the Intertropical Convergence Zone was affecting Southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.