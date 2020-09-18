Thunderstorm advisory raised over Bulacan, other areas

(Eagle News)–A thunderstorm advisory has been raised over Bulacan and other areas.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said moderate to heavy rainshowers with possible lightning and strong winds are being experienced in particular in Norzagaray, Pandi, Bustos, Angat.

PAGASA said the same conditions are being experienced in Tarlac (Bamban, Concepcion, Capas), Zambales(Olongapo, Subic, San Marcelino, Castillejos, Botolan), and Pampanga(Floridablanca, Porac, Mabalacat, Arayat).

PAGASA said in Northern Luzon, moderate to occasionally heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds are also being experienced in Abra (Langiden, Pilar and Villaviciosa), Apayao (Conner and Kabugao), and Ilocos Norte (Bangui, Burgos and Pasquin).

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impacts associated with these hazards which include flash floods and landslides,” PAGASA said.