Thunderstorm advisory hoisted over Tarlac, other areas

(Eagle News) — A thunderstorm advisory has been hoisted over Tarlac and other areas.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said moderate to heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds are expected over Zambales, Pampanga, Laguna and Quezon as well.

PAGASA said these conditions are being experienced Taysan, Lobo, Batangas City in Batangas.

The weather bureau said these may persist within two hours and may affect nearby areas.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impacts associated with these hazards which include flash floods and landslides,” PAGASA said.