Thunderstorm advisory hoisted over several parts of Mindanao

(Eagle News) — A thunderstorm advisory has been hoisted over several parts of Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said moderate to heavy rainshowers with possible lightning and strong winds are expected over Davao City, Tawi Tawi, Sultan Kudarat and North Cotabato within one to two hours.

PAGASA said these conditions were already being experienced in Dinagat Islands; Banaybanay in Davao Oriental; Mabini and Pantukan in Davao de Oro; and Panabo, Carmen, Sto. Tomas and Samalis in Davao del Norte.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impact associated with these hazards which include flash floods and landslides,” PAGASA said.