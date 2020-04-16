Thunderstorm advisory hoisted over Quezon, other areas

(Eagle News)–A thunderstorm advisory has been hoisted over Quezon and other areas.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said moderate to heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds are expected over Pampanga, and Zambales as well within the next one to two hours.

These conditions, PAGASA said, are being experienced in Tarlac City, La Paz, San Jose, Capas, Concepcion, Victoria in Tarlac; Licab, Zaragoza, Bongabon, Gabaldon in Nueva Ecija; Alfonso, Mendez, Tagaytay, Amadeo in Cavite; and in Balete, Laurel, Mataas Na Kahoy and Agoncillo in Batangas.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impacts associated with these hazards which include flash floods and landslides,” PAGASA said.