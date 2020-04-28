Thunderstorm advisory hoisted over parts of Quirino, Isabela

(Eagle News) — A thunderstorm advisory has been hoisted over parts of Quirino and Isabela.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said moderate to heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds are experienced over Maddela in Quirino; and in San Mariana, Dinapigue and San Guillermo in Isabela.

PAGASA said these may persist for one to two hours.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impacts associated with these hazards,” PAGASA said.

It also advised residents on mountain slopes against possible landslides, mudslides, rock slides and flash floods.