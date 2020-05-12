Thunderstorm advisory hoisted over parts of PHL

(Eagle News)–A thunderstorm advisory has been hoisted over parts of the country today.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said moderate to heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds are expected over Quezon within the next two hours.

These conditions are being experienced in San Juan and Lobo in Batangas.

PAGASA said these conditions may persist within two hours and may affect nearby areas.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impacts associated with these hazards which include flash floods and landslides,” PAGASA said.