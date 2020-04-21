Thunderstorm advisory hoisted over parts of N. Samar, Sorsogon

(Eagle News)–A thunderstorm advisory has been hoisted over parts of Northern Samar and Sorsogon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said moderate to heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds are being experienced in Catarman, Bobon, San Jose, Rosario, Lavezares, Allen and Victoria in Northern Samar; and in Bulusan, Santa Magdalena and Barcelona in Sorsogon particularly.

PAGASA said these conditions may persist within one to two hours and may affect nearby areas.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impacts associated with these hazards which include flash floods and landslides,” PAGASA said.