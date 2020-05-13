Thunderstorm advisory hoisted over parts of N. Luzon

(Eagle News)–A thunderstorm advisory has been hoisted over parts of Northern Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said moderate to heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds are being experienced over portions Alaminos, Sual, Bani, Labrador, San Nicholas in Pangasinan; Bayombong, Bambang, Sta.Fe in Nueva Vizcaya; Lagawe, Tinoc, Asipulo, Hungduan, Kiangan in Ifugao; Besao, Sagada, Bontoc, Sadanga,Tadian, Bauko, Sabangan in Mt. Province; Nueva Era in Ilocos Norte; and in Ilagan City, San Guillermo, Benito Soliven,San Mariano, Naguillian,Tumauni, Divcalan, Cabagan, Maconacon in Isabela.

PAGASA said these conditions due to thunderstorms may persist for one to two hours and may affect nearby areas.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impacts associated with these hazards,” PAGASA said.