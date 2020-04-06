Thunderstorm advisory hoisted over parts of N. Luzon

(Eagle News) — A thunderstorm advisory has been hoisted over parts of Northern Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said moderate to occasionally heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds are expected over Quezon in Isabela and Paracelis in Mountain Province.

PAGASA said this was due to localized thunderstorms.

Moderate to occasionally heavy rainshowers are so far being experienced in Tineg in Abra and in Tabuk in Kalinga.

PAGASA said these may persist within 30 minutes to an hour and may affect nearby areas.