Thunderstorm advisory hoisted over parts of Mindanao

(Eagle News)–A thunderstorm advisory has been raised over parts of Mindanao today.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said moderate to heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds are expected over portions of Camiguin, Surigao del Norte, Lanao del Sur, and Sulu within the next one to two hours.

PAGASA said these were due to thunderstorms.

According to the weather bureau, these conditions are being experienced in Bukidnon (Impasug-ong, Malaybalay), Misamis Oriental (Magsaysay), Dinagat Islands, Agusan del Norte, (Las Nieves, Nasipit, RT. Romualdez, Cabadbaran), Agusan del Sur (Verula, Talacogon, Sibagat, Bayugan, Esperanza), Surigao del Sur (Lianga, San Miguel, Tago, Tandag), Davao City, Davao del Sur (Magsaysay, Bansalan), Sultan Kudarat (Lebak, Kalamansig, Sen Ninoy Aquino), and LanaodelSur (Balabagan, Malabang).

PAGASA said Maguindanao (South Upi, Datu Blah T. Sinsuat), South Cotabato (Lake Sebu), Zamboanga City, Zamboanga del Norte (Sibuco, Sirawai), Zamboanga Sibugay, Zamboanga del Sur (Lapuyan, Tabina, Molave), Basilan, and TawiTawi are also experiencing the same weather conditions.

PAGASA said these may also affect nearby areas which may persist within hours.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impact associated with these hazards which include flash floods and landslides,” PAGASA said.